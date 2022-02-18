ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tax season is in full swing, and Lifescape has partnered with the AARP to offer free tax preparations for people over the age of 50.

Internal Revenue Service-certified volunteers have been briefed on the lastest changes to the tax code, Lifescape said.

“Oh, it’s unbelievably fantastic. I did this as a profession, and I get more out of this than all my years in the profession,” said Ronald Blahunka, AARP coordinator.

Call 815-963-1609 to schedule a tax appointment at Lifescape. Appointments are at located at 705 Kilburn Ave, Rockford, IL, 61101.