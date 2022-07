BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Fire officials say a lightning strike was the cause of a fire at a home on Portland Avenue just after midnight Wednesday.

When firefighters arrived, they found smoke coming from the attic and fire spreading into the walls.

Officials said that made it difficult to contain the fire, but no one was hurt and homeowners were able to evacuate with their pets.

The residents, who are being assisted by the Red Cross, said the lightning strike woke them up.