SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A historic statue is coming soon to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum.

The First Lady of Illinois, MK Pritzker, is donating the bust that she purchased at auction last week. Chicago artist Leonard Volk created the work after Lincoln won the Republican nomination for president in 1860. He sat in a plaster mold to help Volk craft the 15-inch likeness.

Historians said that the sculpture was an important tool to establish Lincoln’s image among voters during the 1860 presidential election.

“Illinois is the Western kind of Frontier edge of the United States at this point, and they saw Lincoln as this kind of backwoods country bumpkin,” said Christina Shutt, executive director of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum. “And this Volk statue helps to humanize him, it helps to dignify him, and present him in a more stately way.”

The same artist created the famous Lincoln and Douglas statues that sit at the base of the grand staircase in the State Capitol in 1876.