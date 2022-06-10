SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Next week, the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum will showcase one of the most important documents in American history.

The library will display a rare copy of the Emancipation Proclamation, the document that freed American slaves on January 1st, 1863, to celebrate Juneteenth.

The museum will not charge admission to see the document, which bears the original signature of President Lincoln.

The Emancipation Proclamation will be on display over the next few weeks in Springfield, inside the library building, at 212 N 6th Street.