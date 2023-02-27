SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Abraham Lincoln Presidental Library and Museum is partnering with Google to improve their exhibits.

The museum said that it will improve their experience without having to go through major infrastructure upgrades. The museum and Google will be using virtual reality to add to the experience.

The technology will allow the museum to put more information into their exhibits without taking up more space.

“The hope is that you could kind of, you know, choose your own journey,” said Lisa Hoarsley, director of library services. “So, if you’re interested in more of the technology side, or if you’re interested in more of the artwork, you can learn more about the artwork through that experience.”

The museum is currently still in the planning stage for how they will implement these new ideas, but they hope to actually launch some of these ideas in the second half of the year.