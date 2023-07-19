ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that Linden Road at Interstate 39 will be closed from July 24th to November 23rd, 2023, for the reconstruction of the I-39 and US 20 interchange.

The closure is necessary to construct an overpass that will carry Linden Road over the new I-39 southbound lanes from westbound US 20.

A posted detour will direct traffic to use Alpine, Sandy Hollow and Mulford roads. Access to Linden Road will be available up to I-39 from Mulford and Alpine roads throughout the project.

The Linden Road project and the upcoming I-39 and U.S. 20 interchange project are part of a larger $247.6 million, multiyear project to improve I-39 between the U.S. 20/Harrison Avenue interchange and Blackhawk Road. A $7.9 million project is currently underway to replace the Perryville Road bridge over I-39/U.S. 20.

Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,000 miles of highway and nearly 10 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation.