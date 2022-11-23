LOVES PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — One of Rockford’s longest-standing Italian restaurants, Lino’s, is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year by opening a new carry-out extension — out of a shipping container on Riverside.

The new location, a first for Lino’s, is located at 8410 E. Riverside, near Mercyhealth Sportscore Two, offers many of the same traditional dishes as the restaurant’s signature location, at 5611 E State Street.

Pizza, lasagna, sandwiches, and pasta are available for carryout, according to the menu.

A 14″ large cheese pizza will set you back $13.50, while Lino’s Famous Baked Lasagna goes for $11.12 as a small size and $12.25 for the large.

The new location is open Friday and Saturday from 4:30 p.m. – 10 p.m., and Sunday through Thursday from 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.