Lino’s on E. State says ‘Pasqua Mercato’ back for summer 2021

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — After a one year hiatus, a Rockford open-air italian market returns.

Lino’s on East State says it’s bringing back the second annual “Pasqua Mercato.”

The pandemic put the event on pause last year. Organizers tell us most of the vendors from two years ago are back.

“Pasqua Mercato” will be held every Sunday in June, July, and August. There will be live music and various kinds of food.

“A lot of our regular customers also come out to the market, but just to see the faces behind those families and everybody enjoying themselves is really what it’s all about. We have these kid games in the middle, and just to see them interacting and having fun and dancing to the music and that kind of thing… To see those families here is something really special,” said Lino’s owner Charlie Schweinler.

The first event is scheduled for June 6.