Lino’s Pasqua Mercato returns in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford open-air Italian market welcomes customers back after COVID put the event on pause last year.

Lino’s on East State hosted vendors for the second annual “Pasqua Mercato”. The market is named after Lino’s Restaurant owner’s grandmother.

From shopping, eating, and listening to music, organizers say the market is dedicated to the idea of family.

“We need events like these to continue bringing us back together and so now that we’re edging ourselves out of COVID, to see everybody, to see the vendors to see our regulars out here enjoying themselves again has been really great start to see them,” said Lino’s owner, Charlie Schweinler.

The market will be open every Sunday from now until August.