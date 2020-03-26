Lino’s Restaurant offering curbsite grocery pickup

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lino’s Restaurant is offering curbside carryout of certain grocery items Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Lino’s is calling the service their “Pantry Pick-up.”

“We know the grocery stores are loaded, and we want to help you get the basic items you

need without leaving your car,” said Jim Battista co-owner of Lino’s.

Linos is offering one jumbo roll of toilet paper for $2, and one roll of paper towels for $1.50.

A gallon of 2 percent milk will run you $4.25. You can also order 10 lbs of Lino’s Italian sausage for $40.

All items on the list must be PRE-ORDERED BY 7:00PM the previous day. This allows Lino’s staff to get items organized and ready for pickup 11am-3pm the following day.

“We have also added a few other small businesses to the pantry list so you can have a onestop

shop to support several businesses,” said Charlie Schweinler co-owner of Lino’s.

You can find a full list of pantry items on their website www.LinosRockford.com or by calling

Lino’s at 815-397-2077.