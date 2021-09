CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) – For the first time in years, lions are coming back to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo.

The zoo’s Pepper Family Wildlife Center will open to the public next month, and it will be home to a whole pride of lions, including one male and three female.

The zoo’s historic lionhouse has been getting a multimillion dollar upgrade since 2019 to create more space for the lions to roam.

The zoo is also getting two snow leopards, two lynx and two red pandas.