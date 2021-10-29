Liquor license rebates available in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Bars and restaurants hit hard by the pandemic continue to face challenges, and the City of Rockford wants to offer assistance in the form of a rebate.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said that the city has been working to help businesses forced to deal with state mandates and mitigations.

Now, he said that the city can help by offering a 50% rebate on liquor licenses.

“You can see that now that they’re still devastated with the recent closures of businesses, you can see that they obviously need staffing,” McNamara said. “We can’t obviously do a lot for their staffing, but we can help their bottom line.”

The License Rebate Plan passed in committee earlier this week, and the full City Council will vote on the measure Monday.