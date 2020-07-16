LIST: Local schools planning to resume classes this fall amid COVID-19

(WTVO) — Many local school districts are planning to offer both in-person or remote learning options for students returning this fall during the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve collected links to the most current directives offered by each district.

The Beloit School District has not yet issued guidance for the upcoming school year, but has a COVID-19 page prepared on its website.

The Belvidere School District is planning to finalize its back-to-school plans by July 27th, with a firm start date to be communicated to parents on July 20th. The district says it intends to offer both in-person or remote learning options for students.

Rockford’s Boylan Catholic High School plans begin the school year on August 17th, but has not yet released a detailed plan. The Diocese of Rockford issued a letter on the subject on June 10th.

The Byron School District will offer remote learning but “strongly encourages” in-person classes, with face coverings, social distancing, and daily symptom screenings for students and staff. The school days will be 5 hours in length, and blended remote learning days will be part of the program.

The Dixon Public School District is planning have students come in to school two days per week for 5 hours each day. Which day a student will attend will be assigned based on alphabetical sorting of students names. Students will have online assignments to complete on days they are not in session.

Keith Country Day School plans to offer 5-days-a-week in-person classrooms beginning August 17th, saying the decision was made based on the smaller size of the school enrollment compared to other schools in the area. The school says it will have a virtual learning option available for those uncomfortable with returning in person.

The Meridian School District will not offer pre-kindergarten classes this year, while all other grades can opt for either in-person or remote instruction.

The North Boone School District plans for students to return to school on September 8th, with in-person classes. Students will be required to wear face masks, observe social distancing, and be screened for symptoms each day. The district says that if the school is quarantined due to an outbreak of coronavirus, they will shift to a distance learning program.

The Oregon School District says its full plan will not be available until late July, but it is offering the option of in-person or remote learning for students.

The Pecatonica School District is planning to open for in-person instruction, but is allowing the option of remote learning.

Rockford Christian plans to begin the in-person school year on August 19th, and is requiring students and staff wear face masks and symptom screenings, and observe social distancing guidelines.

The Rockford Public School District will offer parents either in-person or remote learning, and will begin the school year on September 1st.

