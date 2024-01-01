ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The end of the holiday season means putting away the decorations and figuring out what to do with the Christmas tree.

Luckily, Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful (KNIB) put together a list of tree drop-off locations where the public can drop their unwanted Christmas trees for recycling.

“A tree dropped off at any one of twelve area locations will be turned into mulch for free pickup on a first-come first-served basis (while supplies last),” said KNIB in a release. “Participants need not be Rockford residents to drop trees off or pick up free mulch. This kind of “tree-cycling” not only conserves valuable landfill space, it also allows vital nutrients to return to the soil and helps beautify the landscape.”

The list of tree drop-off locations is as follows:

Rockford:

Alpine Park, 950 S. Alpine Road, Rockford

Andrews Park, 800 North Central, Rockford

Gambino Park, 4421 Pepper Drive, Rockford

Levings Lake, 1420 S. Pierpont Avenue, Rockford (east entrance, S. Johnston Ave. at Montague)

Sandy Hollow Golf Course, 2670 Sandy Hollow Road, Rockford

Love’s Park:

Martin Park, 5600 Park Ridge Road, Loves Park (northeast parking lot, south of Riverside)

Cherry Valley:

Bauman Park, South Walnut Street, Cherry Valley (daylight hours only)

Rockton:

Rockton Boat Ramp, 830 East Main Street, Rockton (parking area opposite the ballfield)

Roscoe:

Valley View Farms, 6440 Belvidere Road, Roscoe

Village of Davis:

Davis Village Hall, 104 West McKimmy Street, Davis

Pecatonica:

Pecatonica Wetlands Forest Preserve, 4550 N. Pecatonica Road, Pecatonica (near picnic area)

Harlem Township:

Schoonmaker Park, 10500 Ventura Boulevard, Machesney Park

Trees taken to a landfill release greenhouse gases. In addition, minerals stored in the tree go to waste around other garbage.

Christmas trees shredded into mulch will gradually decompose to provide nutrients for plant growth. Mulch also shelters plants from extreme temperatures, cuts down on weeds, and protects the soil from drought.