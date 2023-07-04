ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Americans will celebrate Independence Day across the country this July 4th, and if you’re looking for a parade or fireworks display near you, we’ve got you covered.

Rockford

7:00am Lifescape 5k Classic Run/Walk Begins

8:30am Patriotic Prayer Breakfast, Location – Beattie Park

​2pm Road Closures Begin

3:30pm Gramps with Amps performs BEFORE the parade begins at Joe Marino Statue

4pm Davis Park Opens*

4:30pm Parade Master of Ceremonies, Freedom Bennett, Parade Grand Stand Stage at Wyman & State St

4:40pm Motorcycle Parade Begins

4:50pm Screw City Jeep Club Parade Begins

5pm Patriotic Parade Begins

5:30pm Characters 2 Life, Presented by Nelson Piping Company, opens Free Kids Area featuring kids games, glitter tattoos, balloon twister artists and a stilt walker. *

6pm SwingbillyRFD (live entertainment) performs, Ingersoll Centennial Park

6:30pm INFINITY (live entertainment) performs, Davis Park*

9:15pm Davis Park Entrance Closes*

9:30pm Firework Spectacle over Downtown Rockford synched to a soundtrack broadcasted on 103.1. Show will also be broadcasted LIVE on TV on Fox39

10pm Fireworks conclude, event ends

Beloit

1:30 p.m. 4th of July Adult Pickleball Tournament – Wootton Park, 1451 4th Street

7:30 p.m. Pops on the Rock: Concert and Fireworks – Harry C Moore Pavillion at Riverside Park

Cherry Valley

Fireworks at dusk – Baumann Park, 218 S. Walnut Street

Durand

4 p.m. – Parade

Fireworks at dusk – Durand High School, 200 W. South Street

Kirkland

Fireworks at dusk – Franklin Township Park, 201 3rd Street

Loves Park

6:35 p.m. Rockford Rivets v Kenosha Kingfish with post-game fireworks – Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd.

Mount Morris

9 p.m. – Fireworks at David L. Rahn Junior High School, 105 W. Brayton Road

Rockton

7 p.m. Independence Day Celebration

Stockton

Fireworks at dusk – Stockton Memorial Park, Highway 20 West

Winnebago

10:00 a.m. Parade – McNair Road