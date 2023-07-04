ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Americans will celebrate Independence Day across the country this July 4th, and if you’re looking for a parade or fireworks display near you, we’ve got you covered.
Rockford
7:00am Lifescape 5k Classic Run/Walk Begins
8:30am Patriotic Prayer Breakfast, Location – Beattie Park
2pm Road Closures Begin
3:30pm Gramps with Amps performs BEFORE the parade begins at Joe Marino Statue
4pm Davis Park Opens*
4:30pm Parade Master of Ceremonies, Freedom Bennett, Parade Grand Stand Stage at Wyman & State St
4:40pm Motorcycle Parade Begins
4:50pm Screw City Jeep Club Parade Begins
5pm Patriotic Parade Begins
5:30pm Characters 2 Life, Presented by Nelson Piping Company, opens Free Kids Area featuring kids games, glitter tattoos, balloon twister artists and a stilt walker. *
6pm SwingbillyRFD (live entertainment) performs, Ingersoll Centennial Park
6:30pm INFINITY (live entertainment) performs, Davis Park*
9:15pm Davis Park Entrance Closes*
9:30pm Firework Spectacle over Downtown Rockford synched to a soundtrack broadcasted on 103.1. Show will also be broadcasted LIVE on TV on Fox39
10pm Fireworks conclude, event ends
Beloit
1:30 p.m. 4th of July Adult Pickleball Tournament – Wootton Park, 1451 4th Street
7:30 p.m. Pops on the Rock: Concert and Fireworks – Harry C Moore Pavillion at Riverside Park
Cherry Valley
Fireworks at dusk – Baumann Park, 218 S. Walnut Street
Durand
4 p.m. – Parade
Fireworks at dusk – Durand High School, 200 W. South Street
Kirkland
Fireworks at dusk – Franklin Township Park, 201 3rd Street
Loves Park
6:35 p.m. Rockford Rivets v Kenosha Kingfish with post-game fireworks – Rivets Stadium, 4503 Interstate Blvd.
Mount Morris
9 p.m. – Fireworks at David L. Rahn Junior High School, 105 W. Brayton Road
Rockton
7 p.m. Independence Day Celebration
Stockton
Fireworks at dusk – Stockton Memorial Park, Highway 20 West
Winnebago
10:00 a.m. Parade – McNair Road