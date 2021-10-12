List of local Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours for 2021

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Here’s a list of local cities and towns which have announced Trick-or-Treat hours for Halloween 2021.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 30TH

Roscoe – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m

SUNDAY, OCTOBER, 31ST

Beloit – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Belvidere – 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Cherry Valley – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Dixon – 4 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Forreston – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Freeport – 4:30 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Janesville – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Loves Park – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Machesney Park – 4:00 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Oregon – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Poplar Grove – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Rochelle – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Rockford – 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Rockton – 5 p.m. – 7 p.m

South Beloit – 4:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Stillman Valley – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Winnebago – 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

The CDC and the Winnebago County Health Department recommend trick-or-treating outside in small groups and avoiding crowded indoor Halloween parties.

The government’s top infectious diseases expert says families can feel safe trick-or-treating outdoors this year for Halloween as COVID-19 cases in the U.S. decline, especially for those who are vaccinated.

Dr. Anthony Fauci told CNN’s “State of the Union” Sunday that it’s an important time of year for children, so “go out there” and “enjoy it.”

He added that people wanting to enjoy Halloween on Oct. 31 should consider getting the shots for that “extra degree of protection” if they are not yet vaccinated.