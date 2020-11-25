List of local stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the coronavirus pandemic shifts how shoppers have traditionally scored Black Friday deals, some local businesses still plan to be open for holiday shopping.
Small Business Saturday is also celebrated this weekend.
B Jones – 10-6 Friday, 10-4 Saturday
Bath & Body Fusion – 10-7 Friday, 10-6 Saturday
Candle Crash – 10-6 Friday, 10-4 Saturday
Culture Shock – 8-7 Friday, 8-7 Saturday
Lallygag Boutique – 10-5 Friday, 10-3 Saturday
Rockford Art Deli – 10-7 Friday & Saturday
Pedals & Pickin’s – 10-5 Friday & Saturday
Second Hand Curves – Black Friday 11-6 Friday, Saturday 10-6
Vaughns Furniture and Appliance – 9am-6pm and Saturday 8am-5pm
Open on Thanksgiving:
Big Lots – 7am-1pm Thursday
Dollar General – 7am-5pm Thursday
Family Dollar – 8am-10pm
Old Navy – 10am-9pm
CVS and Walgreens – regular hours
Black Friday hours:
CherryVale Mall: 7am-9pm
Barnes and Noble: 7am-9pm
Bath & Body Works: 5am-9am
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 6am-10pm
Best Buy: 5am-10pm
Big Lots: 6am
Costco: 9am-8:30pm
Hobby Lobby: 8am-9pm
Home Depot: 6am-9pm
Home Goods: 8am-9pm
Lowe’s: 6am-9pm
Macys: 5am
Marshalls: 8am-9pm
Menards: 6am-9pm
Michaels: 9am on Black Friday
Old Navy: Midnight- 11pm
Target: 7am-11pm
TJ Maxx: 8am-9pm
Walmart: 5am
Utla – 6am-10pm
