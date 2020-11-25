List of local stores open on Thanksgiving and Black Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — As the coronavirus pandemic shifts how shoppers have traditionally scored Black Friday deals, some local businesses still plan to be open for holiday shopping.

Small Business Saturday is also celebrated this weekend.

B Jones – 10-6 Friday, 10-4 Saturday

Bath & Body Fusion – 10-7 Friday, 10-6 Saturday

Candle Crash – 10-6 Friday, 10-4 Saturday

Culture Shock – 8-7 Friday, 8-7 Saturday

Lallygag Boutique – 10-5 Friday, 10-3 Saturday

Rockford Art Deli – 10-7 Friday & Saturday

Pedals & Pickin’s – 10-5 Friday & Saturday

Second Hand Curves – Black Friday 11-6 Friday, Saturday 10-6

Vaughns Furniture and Appliance – 9am-6pm and Saturday 8am-5pm

If your business is open this weekend, email us at news@wtvo.com!

Open on Thanksgiving:



Big Lots – 7am-1pm Thursday

Dollar General – 7am-5pm Thursday

Family Dollar – 8am-10pm

Old Navy – 10am-9pm

CVS and Walgreens – regular hours

Black Friday hours:

CherryVale Mall: 7am-9pm

Barnes and Noble: 7am-9pm

Bath & Body Works: 5am-9am

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 6am-10pm

Best Buy: 5am-10pm

Big Lots: 6am

Costco: 9am-8:30pm

Hobby Lobby: 8am-9pm

Home Depot: 6am-9pm

Home Goods: 8am-9pm

Lowe’s: 6am-9pm

Macys: 5am

Marshalls: 8am-9pm

Menards: 6am-9pm

Michaels: 9am on Black Friday

Old Navy: Midnight- 11pm

Target: 7am-11pm

TJ Maxx: 8am-9pm

Walmart: 5am

Utla – 6am-10pm

