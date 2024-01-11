ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — On the heels of a winter storm, the National Weather Service has warned of heavy snow and blizzard-like conditions for the Rockford area expected between Thursday, January 11th and Saturday, January 13th.

The Winter Storm Watch covers Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, Lee, and DeKalb Counties.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service said accumulations greater than 6″ are possible, with wind gusts as high as 45 to 50 mph.

Temperatures are expected to fall below zero Saturday, Sunday and Monday night with daytime highs confined to the single digits Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.

The following towns, cities, and villages have declared snow emergencies:

Beloit: The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 1 p.m. Friday to 1 p.m. Saturday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow.

Freeport: A snow emergency has been declared as of 8 a.m. Friday until Sunday at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be parked on the "even-numbered" side of a street in the City on an "even-numbered" day of the month.

Janesville: The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 3 a.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Saturday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until plowing is complete. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $50.

Oregon : An odd/even parking ordinance will take effect once one inch of snowfall accumulates on city streets, from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

: An odd/even parking ordinance will take effect once one inch of snowfall accumulates on city streets, from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. Rockton: An odd/even parking ordinance will take effect once one inch of snowfall accumulates on city streets, from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

This list will be updated.