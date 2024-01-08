ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Ogle, Lee, and Dekalb County in northern Illinois. This system will deliver two rounds of snowfall and is expected to run from 8 PM/9 PM until 6 AM Tuesday.

Jo-Daviess, Stephenson, Carroll, and Whiteside County will be placed under a WINTER STORM WARNING at 6 PM, lasting until 3 AM Wednesday morning.

The preliminary snowfall forecast is calling for between 5-9″ across most of the region, with isolated higher totals possible.

Belvidere: A snow emergency is declared once two inches or more of snow accumulates in the city limits. It is unlawful to park in any part of the roadway during a snow emergency.

Byron: A snow emergency will go into effect once two inches or more of snow accumulates on public streets. The ordinance requires parking on an odd/even system. On even calendar days, vehicles must be parked on the even side of the street (the side where the even numbered buildings or houses are located) between the hours of 7:00 AM that day and 7:00 AM the following day.

Cherry Valley: The Village of Cherry Valley has issued Winter Parking Regulations to go into effect on Monday at 10 a.m. No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared of snow.

Freeport: A snow emergency has been declared as of 8 a.m. Tuesday until Friday at 8 a.m. Vehicles must be parked on "even-numbered" side of a street in the City on an "even-numbered" day of the month.

Janesville: The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 1 a.m. on Tuesday until 12 p.m. on Wednesday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until plowing is complete. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $50.

Oregon: An odd/even parking ordinance will take effect once one inch of snowfall accumulates on city streets, from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day.

: An odd/even parking ordinance will take effect once one inch of snowfall accumulates on city streets, from 7 a.m. to 7 a.m. the following day. Rockford: The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 8 p.m. Monday. Cars must utilize odd/even street parking until Public Works has finished clearing the roads. Failure to do so could result in a $60 fine.

This list will be updated.