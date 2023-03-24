ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the Rockford area as a winter storm, expected to bring over 4 inches of snow in some areas, heads into the region Friday night.

The Winter Storm Warning is in effect from Saturday, March 25th from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Forecast models show rain moving in from the south after 7PM Friday, overspreading much of the area an hour or two after. Rain could fall heavy at times. As temperatures cool overnight, rain will transition to a mix of rain and snow, eventually to all snow prior to sunrise. Once the transition is complete, snow will fall for the rest of the morning hours, lingering into the early afternoon.

Areas from Sterling to Freeport to Rockford to Milwaukee will have the best potential for 4+ inches of slushy wet snow. On the outskirts of that, 2″ to 4″. It will take some time considering how warm it’s been this week, but untreated and elevated roadways will eventually become covered in slushy snow.

The following municipalities have declared a snow emergency:

The Village of Cherry Valley has issued Winter Parking Regulations to go into effect on Saturday at 2 a.m. No vehicles are allowed to park on village streets until all streets have been cleared of snow. Freeport: The City of Freeport has issued a Snow Emergency parking declaration to begin from 11 a.m. Friday until Monday, March 27th at 8 a.m. Vehicles should be parked on the even-numbered side of the street in the City on the “even-numbered” day of the month. On “odd-numbered” days of the month, vehicles should be parked on the odd-numbered side of the street

The Village of Machesney Park will be under a snow emergency beginning at 4:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. Residents are asked to remove any vehicles from the roadway until the snowfall has ended and contractors have cleared the roadway of snow. Poplar Grove: The Village of Poplar Grove is declaring a Snow Emergency starting at 3 a.m. Saturday, March 25th morning until further notice. All vehicles will need to be moved from roadside parking for snowplows to clear the roads.

This list will be updated.