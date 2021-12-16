LIST: These teachers have been nominated for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards

Golden Apple Foundation is pleased to announce the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties selected to move forward in the selection process for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching award. These talented 6th-12th grade teachers were chosen by a selection committee of community volunteers who had the difficult task of selecting only 20 teachers from a large group of worthy nominees.
Please join us in congratulating these excellent teachers:
Deanna Ballard
Guilford High School
Rockford
Science
Monica Benolkin
Rockford (Ill.) Lutheran
3rd-12th Orchestra
Weston Brabeck
Guilford High School
Rockford
Band and Choir
Anita Bond
Hononegah High School
Rockton
History and Sociology
Jean Chambers
Hononegah High School
Rockton
Literature
Michael Chiodini
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
Social Studies
Hayley Gotzsche
Willowbrook Middle School
South Beloit
5th-8th Choir
Matthew Green
Roosevelt Community Education Center
Rockford
English
Brooke Harp
Holy Family School
Rockford
6th-8th Literature
Lorrie Hill
Eisenhower Middle School
Rockford
Kelli Houghton
Willowbrook Middle School
South Beloit
Literature
Nicole Kroepel
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
English
Rebecca Perry
Belvidere (Ill.) South Middle School
8th Grade Science
Mark J. Peterson
Auburn High Middle School
Rockford
ESL, Literacy Intervention
Heather Plourde
Hononegah High School
Rockton
Health
Adam Pusateri
Durand (Ill.) High School|
Math
Chelsea Spinello-Johnson
Thurgood Marshall Middle School
Rockford
Literature
Wendy Taylor
Belvidere (Ill.) North High School
Math
Ashley VanSickle
Harlem Middle School
Loves Park
Social Studies
Lovina Youngman
Belvidere (Ill.) Central Middle School
7th & 8th Dual ELA
Special Ed.: Math, LA, Reading, Social Studies, Science, Life Skills
These teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on four separate occasions between Jan. 18 and Feb. 16, 2021. The next step in the selection process after observations is an interview. The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive the prestigious Golden Apple Award in surprise classroom presentations also featured by WTVO-17 and the Rockford Register Star.
Individuals interested in participating as a Golden Apple classroom observer can email info@goldenappleofrockford.com or call 815-226-4180.
Each Golden Apple award winning teacher will receive a cash award; a professional development stipend; a laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions; and a Rockford University scholarship. In addition, they will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in our schools, promote the profession of education and provide professional development training and mentoring to both new and veteran teachers.
Golden Apple Foundation is celebrating its 26th year of taking positive steps to honor model educators in Winnebago and Boone counties. The Annual Golden Apple Banquet recognizing Excellence in Education and honoring the Golden Apple Teachers will be held Friday, April 29, 2022.