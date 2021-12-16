LIST: These teachers have been nominated for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards

Golden Apple Foundation is pleased to announce the names of 20 teachers from Winnebago and Boone counties selected to move forward in the selection process for the 2022 Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching award. These talented 6th-12th grade teachers were chosen by a selection committee of community volunteers who had the difficult task of selecting only 20 teachers from a large group of worthy nominees.

Please join us in congratulating these excellent teachers:

Deanna Ballard

Guilford High School

Rockford

Science

Monica Benolkin

Rockford (Ill.) Lutheran

3rd-12th Orchestra



Weston Brabeck

Guilford High School

Rockford

Band and Choir

Anita Bond

Hononegah High School

Rockton

History and Sociology

Jean Chambers

Hononegah High School

Rockton

Literature

Michael Chiodini

Belvidere (Ill.) North High School

Social Studies

Hayley Gotzsche

Willowbrook Middle School

South Beloit

5th-8th Choir

Matthew Green

Roosevelt Community Education Center

Rockford

English

Brooke Harp

Holy Family School

Rockford

6th-8th Literature

Lorrie Hill

Eisenhower Middle School

Rockford

Kelli Houghton

Willowbrook Middle School

South Beloit

Literature

Nicole Kroepel

Belvidere (Ill.) North High School

English

Rebecca Perry

Belvidere (Ill.) South Middle School

8th Grade Science

Mark J. Peterson

Auburn High Middle School

Rockford

ESL, Literacy Intervention

Heather Plourde

Hononegah High School

Rockton

Health

Adam Pusateri

Durand (Ill.) High School|

Math

Chelsea Spinello-Johnson

Thurgood Marshall Middle School

Rockford

Literature

Wendy Taylor

Belvidere (Ill.) North High School

Math

Ashley VanSickle

Harlem Middle School

Loves Park

Social Studies

Lovina Youngman

Belvidere (Ill.) Central Middle School

7th & 8th Dual ELA

Special Ed.: Math, LA, Reading, Social Studies, Science, Life Skills

These teachers will be observed in their classrooms by trained community volunteers on four separate occasions between Jan. 18 and Feb. 16, 2021. The next step in the selection process after observations is an interview. The process culminates with the selection of five teachers who will receive the prestigious Golden Apple Award in surprise classroom presentations also featured by WTVO-17 and the Rockford Register Star.

Individuals interested in participating as a Golden Apple classroom observer can email info@goldenappleofrockford.com or call 815-226-4180.

Each Golden Apple award winning teacher will receive a cash award; a professional development stipend; a laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions; and a Rockford University scholarship. In addition, they will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in our schools, promote the profession of education and provide professional development training and mentoring to both new and veteran teachers.

Golden Apple Foundation is celebrating its 26th year of taking positive steps to honor model educators in Winnebago and Boone counties. The Annual Golden Apple Banquet recognizing Excellence in Education and honoring the Golden Apple Teachers will be held Friday, April 29, 2022.