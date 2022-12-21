ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning.

As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!

Snowfall rates are then expected to pick up in intensity late Thursday morning, likely remaining intense well into the afternoon. Travel conditions during this time will deteriorate rather quickly, especially once the winds pick up following the passage of a powerful cold front.

