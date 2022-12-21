ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Snow emergencies have been issued for multiple communities in the Stateline area that are under a Winter Storm Warning.
As of 10:30 this morning, all of our northern Illinois counties have been added to the WINTER STORM WARNING. For our areas closer to the Mississippi River, the warning will begin at 6PM this evening, last until 6AM Saturday morning. For areas like Rockford, Belvidere, Woodstock, Byron, Oregon, and Rochelle, the warning will begin at 9AM Thursday and also expire at 6AM Saturday morning!
Snowfall rates are then expected to pick up in intensity late Thursday morning, likely remaining intense well into the afternoon. Travel conditions during this time will deteriorate rather quickly, especially once the winds pick up following the passage of a powerful cold front.
Get updates and information here:
- Beloit: The City of Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 8 a.m. Thursday to 8 p.m. Saturday. Residents must remove their cars from city streets while crews remove snow.
- Janesville: The City of Janesville has declared a winter weather emergency beginning at 12 p.m. noon on Thursday until 6 a.m. on Friday. All parked vehicles must be removed from city streets until plowing is complete. Failure to do so could result in a fine of $50.
- Poplar Grove: A snow emergency has been declared beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday until all roadways are cleared. Vehicles not following the snow emergency could be subject to a $100 fine.
- Rockford: The City of Rockford has declared a snow emergency, which will start at 8 a.m. Thursday. Cars must utilize odd/even street parking until Public Works has finished clearing the roads. Failure to do so could result in a $63 fine.
- South Beloit: The City of South Beloit has declared a snow emergency from 8 p.m. Thursday until noon 8 a.m. Saturday. Cars are not allowed to park on city streets until they are fully plowed. Not following this could result in a $75 fine.