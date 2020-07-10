Little League tournament brings tourism dollars back to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The “Experience the Turf” Little League Baseball Tournament kicked off earlier Friday afternoon at Mercyhealth Sportscore Two on Riverside Blvd.

Local hospitality leaders say it’s exciting to have tourism dollars benefiting the local community again after COVID-19 caused dozens of events to be cancelled.

“It’s a step back in the right direction. The economic impact cannot be overstated- what that means to our economy and to our small businesses as well,” said Nick Povalitis, Vice President of Marketing and Sports Development for the Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Center (RACVB).

Sportscore Two will hosts 60 Little League baseball teams as part of the tournament.

Povalitis says out-of-town visitors are expected to generate more than $170,000 for the region this weekend.

“We’re cautiously excited for this weekend,” he said. “JP Sports has been an event operator that’s been in town since 2016, and they’ve done a fantastic job getting tournaments back up and running throughout the state. Throughout the region, really. So, for us, it’s really exciting.”

“We’re just happy to be out and be normal again. Especially for the kids, they’ve been cooped up,” said Maila Albrecht, who came from Mount Morris to watch her 11-year old son, Nolan, play in the tournament.

She said she’s impressed by the Sportscore.

“That’s the first thing we said when we came in: ‘That’s a nice sports complex!’” she said. “So, it’s a beautiful place to play. Parking was easy, I love that there’s a restroom available to everybody, and my son prefers turf fields, so he’s happy.”

Albrecht says there are other places in the area she wants to check out, including Six Flags Hurricane Harbor.

“Hopefully, we can come back up to Rockford one day, and explore. Like I said, I know there’s a waterpark up here, so we’d love to try that one day,” Albrecht said.

The RACVB says they’re working with the tournament operator and the Rockford Park District to make sure kids and families stay safe while having fun at the tournament.

Some of the steps they’ve taken are suspending awards ceremonies and post-game handshakes, opting instead for a tip of a cap.

“All the preventative measures that we can take as a community, that we can take can as venues, we’re seeing the same things kind of trickle into sports tourism,” Povalitis said.

The “Experience the Turf” tournament is one of just eight sports tourism events that are scheduled to come to the stateline over the next six weeks. In total, they are expected to bring about $2.1 million to the area.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

