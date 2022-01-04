‘You know the kids who have the guns,’ Rockford Police Chief appeals to parents after Auburn High School shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Following a shooting at Auburn High School Tuesday afternoon that left two teens injured, Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd made an impassioned plea to parents of violent youth, to end gun violence in the city.

“You all know who the kids are who have the guns, who have access to guns. They’re your kids, your neighbors, and your grandkids,” Redd said.

“Stop sitting on your bottoms and doing nothing about it. Wrap your arms around these young people and make sure they’re going down the right path,” she added.

Rockford Police respond to shooting at Auburn High School on Tuesday, January 4th, 2022

Redd was joined by Mayor Tom McNamara, and Superintendent Dr. Ehren Jarrett in Auburn’s library to speak to the media Tuesday afternoon.

Two 17-year-old teens were injured in the shooting, with one reportedly in serious condition.

Redd said at an afternoon press conference that three “persons of interest” were in custody.

Jarrett said in the short term, additional “very serious, vigilant” security measures would be put in place at Auburn “to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

“Young men shouldn’t have guns,” Jarrett said. “It’s not okay in the community, it’s not okay in public schools.”

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara added, “We’re not going to tolerate violence in our community.”

At a press conference following the shooting, Redd said police believed the crime was a targeted shooting. Addressing that, McNamara said, “I feel safe sending my children to public schools.”

Redd also said it was not believed that today’s shooting was related to a “National Shoot Up Your School Day” post circulating on TikTok prior to December 17th.