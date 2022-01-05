LIVE: Belvidere Police give update on triple homicide

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody is scheduled to give a press conference regarding last month’s triple homicide at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

The murders happened on the night of December 19 at 628 Union Ave. Police said that they were called to the home around 9:45 p.m., at which time they found the bodies of 31-year-old Andrew Hintt and his five and seven-year-old sons inside. They had all been shot.

Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody said that Alize Smith, 24, was with Hintt and the boys on the morning of December 19, the same day their bodies were found inside the their home. He has been named a person of interest in the murders.

A search warrant at a residence in the 11000 block of Timer Drive in Huntley was conducted, where police say several pieces of evidence were recovered. Smith is being held without bond at the Boone County Jail and has not been charged with the murders.