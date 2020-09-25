Boone County coronavirus warning level raised to ‘orange’

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Officials from the Boone County Health Department, Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain, Poplar Grove Village Presient Owen Costanza and others held a press conference Friday to warn residents that the region could face further restrictions if new coronavirus cases aren’t brought under control.

Boone County is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Seventeen counties are currently reported at a warning level – Bond, Boone, Cass, Christian, Clinton, Crawford, DeWitt, Fayette, Grundy, Hamilton, Macon, Menard, Peoria, Putnam, Washington, Wayne, and Winnebago.

“Although the reasons for counties reaching a warning level varies, some of the common factors for an increase in cases and outbreaks are associated with university and college parties as well as college sports teams, large gatherings and events, bars and clubs, weddings and funerals, long-term care facilities, correctional centers, schools, and cases among the community at large,” the IDPH said in a statement.

The State of Illinois Department of Public Health and the Boone County Health Department will be sponsoring four free temporary Drive-thru and Walk-up COVID-19 testing sites in the Boone County.

North Boone District 3 Fire Station, 305 W. Grove St., Poplar Grove, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following day: Wednesday, September 30th

Boone County Administrative Campus parking lot at 1212 Logan Ave., Belvidere from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the following days:Monday, October 5th, Tuesday, October 6th, Wednesday, October 7th

There is no cost for testing and anyone can be tested. The test consists of a simple nasal swab. If you have insurance we ask that you bring your insurance card, but you can still be tested if you don’t have insurance. You will be called with your results within 4-7 days.

