Boone County officials beg residents to observe guidelines, reduce positivity rate

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Boone County officials held a press conference Wednesday to discuss measures that the County is taking to aide businesses during mitigation and share a strategy to quickly exit mitigation.

Region 1, which includes Boone County, received notification that COVID-19 Resurgence Mitigations will Take Effect in Region 1 on October 3, 2020.

The rolling 7 day coronavirus testing positivity rate in Boone County currently stands at 9%, above the 8% threshold set by the Illinois Department of Public Health.

In order to roll back the restrictions, the entire Region 1 area must have have 3 days of a 6.5% rolling positivity rate. As of Wednesday, Region 1’s overall positivity rate sits at 8.4%.

According to a press release from the Belvidere Chamber of Commerce, “Mitigation status will create further restrictions on the ability for restaurants and bars to offer indoor dining, as well as restrictions on gatherings, among other restrictions. Boone County partners are proactively working towards solutions to minimize the impact on local businesses will implementing a strategy to exit mitigation.”

Officials said they will do anything to lower the positivity rate, and encouraged residents to wash their hands, wear a mask, and stay six feet apart.

Boone County Health Administrator Amanda Mehl said she encouraged people to keep supporting local businesses.

Belvidere Mayor Mike Chamberlain said, “Please work with us. These rules are passed down for a reason. We may not agree with all of it, but for us to move forward we need to get our positivity rate down.”

Belvidere Area Chamber of Commerce executive director Amy Grafton encouraged people to apply for state grants now that mitigation efforts are about to begin, saying area residents will receive priority over others in the state since the region is closing down.

She pointed to the website Growth Dimensions and Forward Boone County for resources.

