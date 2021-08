ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Carla Redd was sworn in as Rockford’s first female Police Chief this morning at Veterans Memorial Hall.

Redd was announced as the new chief last week.

Redd follows the departure of Chief Dan O’Shea, who retired in April.

Redd has more than two decades of experience in law enforcement, and has served as Assistant Deputy Chief since 2016.

Prior to that, she was a lieutenant, homicide and theft detective, and a community services officer.