Rockford doctor charged with child pornography

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and the Illinois State Police announced child pornography charges against a Rockford doctor, 74-year-old Frank Ventimiglia.

Ventimiglia was arrested Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. and was charged with 11 counts of Child Pornography of a Victim Under 18 and 8 counts of Child Pornography of a Victim Under 13.

The Illinois State Police say they began an investigation on July 20th after files sent from a computer with Ventimiglia’s IP address contained child pornography.

Ventimiglia is an area rheumatologist who retired from Rockford Health Physicians in 2008.

Hite Ross said additional charges were possible, and is asking anyone with information should contact police.

