LIVE: Chief O’Shea, State’s Attorney Hite Ross give update on Rockford criminal investigations

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross and Rockford Police Chief Dan O’Shea have scheduled a news conference at 2:00pm on Thursday, July 9, 2020 to announce updates on multiple pending criminal investigations.

