Tyris Jones’ attorney slams officials’ ‘lack of transparency’ and slow investigation of Rockford police shooting

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family and attorney for 21-year-old Tyris Jones, who was shot three times by Rockford Police on October 2nd, held a press conference Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.

Attorney Nenye Uche, of the Chicago-based Legal Help Firm, released eye-witness affidavits, two of which he says have not been interviewed by police.

Attorney Nenye Uche called the shooting of Jones a “textbook definition of excessive force.” The attorney and family members continue to demand video evidence.

Uche hopes “the pressure will be applied for Rockford officials to be open honest and transparent.”

Family members are asking anyone who may have saw something to come forward if they have not already.

Rockford Police say Officer Dominik McNiece discharged his service weapon at the intersection of Springfield and S. Main Streets on Friday, October 2nd, hitting 21-year-old Jones three times.

Investigators say Jones was wanted on warrants through the Rockford Police Department for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

An officer tried pulling Jones over, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car, police said.

After Jones crashed his vehicle, officials say that he ran to another nearby vehicle appearing to have a weapon when the officer fired his weapon. Investigators did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Police say that the officer fired his gun five times, striking Jones three times: one in the right arm and twice in the lower back.

Winnebago County States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said that the investigation is now in the hands of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and no Rockford Police officers are involved.

