Family asks for transparency in police shooting of Rockford man on Friday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The family and an attorney representing Tyris Jones, 21, held a press conference outside Rockford’s City Hall on Thursday.

Attorney Nenye Uche, of the Chicago-based Legal Help Firm, said Jones is still in critical condition at a local hospital, and said the family is asking for transparency in the investigation into his shooting by a Rockford Police officer.

Rockford Police say Officer Dominik McNiece discharged his service weapon at the intersection of Springfield and S. Main Streets on Friday, October 2nd, hitting 21-year-old Jones three times.

Investigators say Jones was wanted on warrants through the Rockford Police Department for Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Domestic Battery and Aggravated Domestic Battery.

An officer tried pulling Jones over, but instead was led on a chase for nearly 9 minutes until Jones crashed the vehicle he was driving into another car, police said.

After Jones crashed his vehicle, officials say that he ran to another nearby vehicle appearing to have a weapon when the officer fired his weapon. Investigators did not recover a weapon at the scene.

Police say that the officer fired his gun five times, striking Jones three times: one in the right arm and twice in the lower back.

Winnebago County States Attorney Marilyn Hite Ross said that the investigation is now in the hands of the Winnebago Boone County Integrity Task Force and no Rockford Police officers are involved.

Hite Ross said she understands that there is public interest in finding out more about the incident but the investigation is ongoing.

“During the investigative process, I ask for patience, peace, and calm. Once the investigation has been completed and reviewed by the State’s Attorney’s Office, the results of the investigation and the decision by the State’s Attorney’s Office will be conveyed to the public,” Hite Ross said in a press release.

