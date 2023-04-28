ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Every year, teachers from Rockford and the surrounding area are recognized for their hard work by the Golden Apple Foundation.

On Friday, six stand-out educators will be honored a the Excellence in Education Banquet at the Tebala Event Center, at 7910 Newburg Road.

The teachers recognized this year include:

Addie Wilson (2nd Grade), of Thurgood Marshall Elementary in Rockford:

Emily Daub (Kindergarten), of Ellis Elementary in Rockford;

Crystal Ellis (3rd Grade), of Stone Creek School in Roscoe;

Sarah Shoevlin (3rd Grade), of Prairie Hill Elementary in South Beloit;

Miranda Thompson (Kindergarten), of Donald C. Parker Center in Machesney Park;

Mallori Sage (3rd Grade), of Whitehead Elementary, in Rockford

Each award-winning teacher will receive cash, a professional development stipend, laptop computer compliments of Entré Computer Solutions, and a Rockford University scholarship.

In addition, winners will be inducted into the Golden Apple Teacher Academy where, as members, they will work to increase public awareness of educational excellence in area schools, promote the profession of education, and provide professional development and mentoring to new and veteran teachers.