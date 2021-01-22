LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus briefing for Friday, January 22nd

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to give an update to the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic today at 12 p.m. CT.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced that, with the move of Region 4 to Tier 2 mitigations, all 11 of the state’s regions have been moved out of Tier 3.

“With all regions of Illinois now out of Tier 3, we can now see that the entire state is headed down the right path,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “During the summer, we were on this same path. We know that we must continue to take precautions and be smart about how we relax some of the mitigation measures, which are in place to protect our health and safety.”

The next step would be to move regions into Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan. To do this, a region must meet the following criteria:

o Test positivity rate = 6.5% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o Staffed ICU bed availability = 20% for three consecutive days (7-day average); AND

o No sustained increase in COVID patients in hospital (7-day average for 7 of 10 days)

After two consecutive days below the 6.5% testing positivity rate, Region 1 had a positivity rate of 6.6% on Friday, meaning the territory will not be able to advance to Phase 4 for at least 4 more days.