LIVE: Gov. JB Pritzker’s daily coronavirus briefing for Tuesday, May 12th

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. CT.
