U.S. District judge rules Illinois stay-at-home order is constitutional

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — On Sunday, a U.S. District Court judge ruled that Illinois’ stay-at-home order was constitutional.

Lena’s The Beloved Church filed a lawsuit last week challenging Gov. JB Pritzker’s stay-at-home extension.

Last week, the Governor amended the stay-at-home order to allow churches to hold small worship services, so long as they still adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Pritzker said he always asks local law enforcement to enforce rules to remind church leaders they are endangering community.

The Governor said the pastor’s suit failed because people already have right to worship.

According to the Chicago Sun Times, Judge John Lee denied The Beloved Church’s motion for a temporary restraining order.

“Given the continuing threat posed by COVID-19, the [stay-at-home] Order preserves relatively robust avenues for praise, prayer and fellowship and passes constitutional muster,” Judge Lee wrote.

The Illinois Department of Public Health announced 2,341 new cases of COVID-19 and 46 additional deaths.

There have been a total of 63,840 confirmed cases and 2,662 deaths from COVID-19 to date.

Pritzker said, in the Rockford region, about 51% of hospital beds, a total of 86, were available as of today.

Overall, in the state, hospital occupancy due to coronavirus has decreased 29% since March 26th.

To check hospital info in local areas dph.il.gov.

The Governor said there are 763 people currently on ventilators, at 23 percent of the state’s stock. Pritzker said that was much lower than expected, because of residents adhering to social distancing.

In observance of National Teacher Appreciation Week, millions of teachers have stepped into new roles as tech support, YouTubers, and food delivery workers.

“They have shown their extraordinary compassion and creativity,” said Pritzker. “If you know a teacher, thank them.”

