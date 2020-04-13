LIVE: Gov. Pritkzer’s daily Illinois coronavirus briefing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m.
The Winnebago County Health Department is also scheduled to hold a briefing today, at 3:30 p.m.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing is scheduled for 4 p.m. CT.
