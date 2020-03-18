Gov. Pritzker gives latest update on Illinois response to coronavirus outbreak

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker provided an update on the statewide response to the coronavirus outbreak at a briefing on Wednesday morning.

The governor announced a new website coronavirus.illinois.gov, which will provide the latest news releases related to coronavirus, video archives of press conferences and tips from leading experts to keep families safe.

There are 160 known cases of COVID-19 across 15 counties in Illinois, and Gov. Pritzker said the numbers will likely get worse before they get better.

Pritzker says Illinois is requesting an Economic Injury Declaration from the Small Business Administration to provide low-interest federal loans of up to $2 million for small businesses and non-profit organizations.

The state is taking steps to prevent the spread and cause the state health infrastructure to collapse under the strain of treating new patients.

Illinois has expanded unemployment eligibility, allowing people to apply via the Illinois Department of Employment Security website or call center, which can be reached at 1-800-244-5631.

Utilities have issued a moratorium on shutoffs for residents who are unable to pay their bills.

Pritzker said he has filed for a federal waiver to expand Medicare coverage and food assistance programs throughout the state.

Dr. Ngozi Ezike, of the Illinois Department of Public Health, stressed that people who suffer mild symptoms could still infect a person in an at-risk population, including the elderly and those with a depressed immune system.

She also said that children who are staying home from school should not have playdates with other kids, to halt the spread of the virus.

