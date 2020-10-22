Pritzker: Additional restrictions for Illinois’ Region 1 to begin this Sunday

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced Thursday that additional coronavirus mitigation restrictions for Region 1 will go into effect Sunday, October 25th.

Region 1 includes Boone, Carroll, DeKalb, Jo Daviess, Lee, Ogle, Stephenson, Whiteside and Winnebago counties.

“Over the last few weeks, Region One has continued to see a surging positivity rate, now up to 11.9% as of this morning,” Pritzker said. “We’ve said all along that if things don’t turn around in a region after two weeks of resurgence mitigations, we may need to add more stringent measures to help usher in the progress that we need to see, to get things more open again eventually.”

Bars and Restaurants

Reduce party size from 10 to six individuals

Meetings, Social Events and Gatherings

Maximum indoor/outdoor gathering size of 10 individuals Applicable to professional, religious, cultural and social group gatherings Not applicable to students participating in-person classroom learning This does not reduce the overall facility capacity dictated by general business guidance, such as office, retail, etc. Not applicable to sports, see sports guidance



Indoor recreation

Maintain lesser of 25 people/25 percent of capacity

No groups more than 10 individuals

Does not apply to fitness

The existing mitigations that were already put in place in early October will remain.

“There is no easy fix to this. So as colder weather comes upon us and brings flu season, along with it, it’s imperative that we take extra caution and extra care. Because at the end of the day this is bigger than you. This is about all of us, and the communities that we call home,” the governor said.

Individual counties rolling 7-day positivity rate as of Thursday:



Boone: 15.9% (15.7% yesterday)

Carroll: 10.6% (11.6% yesterday)

DeKalb: 9.3% (8.2% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.4% (9.6% yesterday)

Lee: 11.5% (11.1% yesterday)

Ogle: 10.2% (10.2% yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.1% (9.2% yesterday)

Whiteside: 11.9% (11.6% yesterday)

Winnebago: 13% (12.8% yesterday)

“I urge people in Region 1 to look at their activities and what they can do to reduce spread. Consider postponing having people over to your home for a celebration, make sure you are distancing from other people, and wear your mask anytime you’re around others,” said Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike.

Pritzker also said the Illinois State Police will issue citations to businesses which do not comply with the executive order, and the state will look at revoking liquor and gaming licenses.

He also said he will be asking State’s Attorneys to help bring bars and restaurants into compliance.

“Stop trying to find a flaw in the data,” Pritzker said. “Bars and restaurants are top places where spreading takes place”

Illinois’ Region 5 started enhanced mitigation today after a surge in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations.

The Illinois Department of Public Health today reported 4,942 new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 44 additional deaths.

– Carroll County: 1 female 90s

– Christian County: 1 male 90s

– Clay County: 1 female 70s

– Cook County: 1 male 40s, 1 male 50s, 3 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 male 90s

– DeWitt County: 1 male 70s

– DuPage County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s

– Effingham County: 1 male 90s

– Jefferson County: 1 male 80s

– Kane County: 1 female 70s

– Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

– LaSalle County: 1 female 80s

– Marion County: 1 female 90s

– McDonough County: 1 male 70s

– Peoria County: 1 female 90s

– Randolph County: 1 female 80s

– Richland County: 1 male 80s

– Sangamon County: 1 female 80s

– Shelby County: 1 male 70s

– St. Clair County: 1 male 90s

– Tazewell County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s

– Wayne County: 1 male 80s

– White County: 1 female 80s

– Winnebago County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 2 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 3 males 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 360,159 cases, including 9,387 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 15 – October 21 is 5.7%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 80,977 specimens for a total of 7,031,082. As of last night, 2,463 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 525 patients were in the ICU and 212 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

