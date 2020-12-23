Illinois sending $20M relief funds to child care providers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced additional funding to support child care providers who are part of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), through February.

Pritzker said his administration is utilizing funding from the federal CARES Act to cover all eligible days of CCAP payments for December, January, and February, regardless of a child’s attendance.

“Our lives are full of so many unknowns right now – and our childcare services know that all too well. From staff calling in sick or staying home to take care of their own families, to concerns about community transmission, to families pulling their kids out of care – these tumultuous times have rained down in multiple ways upon our early childhood network of providers. I wanted to make it easier for them, so we can make sure childcare is available to parents who need it,” he said.

The administration has already paid $270 million in relief funds to Illinois child care workers through the state’s Business Interruption Grants (BIG). Now, the state is dedicating an additional $20 million from the CARES Act to child care providers.

Families can stay connected with the program at the IDHS website.

The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the agency responsible for the licensing of child care programs, will return all licensed family child care providers to full capacity in December and licensed child care centers will return to full capacity in early January, if the COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remains below 9%.

Pritzker also said Illinois health experts have reviewed the Food and Drug Administration’s findings on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and deemed it safe for residents in the state.

The governor also said Illinois has vaccinated more residents than any other state so far.

Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 135 additional deaths.

Alexander County: 1 female 60s

Brown County: 1 male 70s

Carroll County: 1 male 60s

Champaign County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 80s

Clark County: 1 female 90s

Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 10 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female over 100

DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female over 100

Ford County: 1 male 70s

Franklin County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s

Hardin County: 1 female 80s

Henry County: 1 female 80s

Jackson County: 1 female 90s

Jefferson County: 1 female 90s

Johnson County: 1 female 80s

Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s

Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 90s

LaSalle County: 1 male 50s

Macon County: 2 females 90s

Macoupin County: 1 female 60s

Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

Marion County: 1 male 80s

Marshall County: 1 male 70s

Mason County: 1 male 80s

Massac County: 1 female 60s

McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

McLean County: 1 male 90s

Morgan County: 1 female 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s

Pike County: 1 female 70s

Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s

Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

Stephenson County: 1 female 90s

Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Vermilion County: 1 male 60s

Wabash County: 1 female 90s

Warren County: 1 female 80s

Washington County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s

Will County: 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s

Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s

Woodford County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071. As of last night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity

from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.1% (9.4% yesterday)

Boone: 15.2% (15.5% yesterday)

Carroll: 6.2% (7.1 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.9% (11.6% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 7.9% (7.4% yesterday)

Lee: 4% (4.3% yesterday)

Ogle: 11.8% (11.4% yesterday)

Stephenson: 8% (8% yesterday)

Whiteside: 9.4% (8.5% yesterday)

Winnebago: 9.3% (10% yesterday)

Although Illinois Region 1’s rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has been under 10% for six days in a row, Gov. JB Pritzker has shown reluctance to roll back restrictions until after the holidays, for fear of a post-Christmas surge.

