Illinois sending $20M relief funds to child care providers

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker announced additional funding to support child care providers who are part of the Child Care Assistance Program (CCAP), through February.
Pritzker said his administration is utilizing funding from the federal CARES Act to cover all eligible days of CCAP payments for December, January, and February, regardless of a child’s attendance.
“Our lives are full of so many unknowns right now – and our childcare services know that all too well. From staff calling in sick or staying home to take care of their own families, to concerns about community transmission, to families pulling their kids out of care – these tumultuous times have rained down in multiple ways upon our early childhood network of providers. I wanted to make it easier for them, so we can make sure childcare is available to parents who need it,” he said.
The administration has already paid $270 million in relief funds to Illinois child care workers through the state’s Business Interruption Grants (BIG). Now, the state is dedicating an additional $20 million from the CARES Act to child care providers.
Families can stay connected with the program on the Child Care Assistance Program Facebook or at the IDHS website.
The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), the agency responsible for the licensing of child care programs, will return all licensed family child care providers to full capacity in December and licensed child care centers will return to full capacity in early January, if the COVID-19 rolling positivity rate remains below 9%.
Pritzker also said Illinois health experts have reviewed the Food and Drug Administration’s findings on the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, and deemed it safe for residents in the state.
The governor also said Illinois has vaccinated more residents than any other state so far.
Today, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 6,762 cases of coronavirus in Illinois, including 135 additional deaths.
- Alexander County: 1 female 60s
- Brown County: 1 male 70s
- Carroll County: 1 male 60s
- Champaign County: 1 male 20s, 1 male 80s
- Clark County: 1 female 90s
- Cook County: 1 female 40s, 2 males 40s, 1 male 50s, 1 female 60s, 10 males 60s, 5 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 8 females 80s, 6 males 80s, 3 females 90s, 3 males 90s, 1 female over 100
- DeKalb County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- DuPage County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s, 2 females 90s, 1 female over 100
- Ford County: 1 male 70s
- Franklin County: 1 female 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s
- Hardin County: 1 female 80s
- Henry County: 1 female 80s
- Jackson County: 1 female 90s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 90s
- Johnson County: 1 female 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 70s, 2 males 80s
- Knox County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 90s
- LaSalle County: 1 male 50s
- Macon County: 2 females 90s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 60s
- Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- Marshall County: 1 male 70s
- Mason County: 1 male 80s
- Massac County: 1 female 60s
- McHenry County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 male 90s
- Morgan County: 1 female 70s
- Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Pike County: 1 female 70s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 80s, 2 females 90s
- Sangamon County: 2 females 60s, 2 males 70s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s
- Stephenson County: 1 female 90s
- Tazewell County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Vermilion County: 1 male 60s
- Wabash County: 1 female 90s
- Warren County: 1 female 80s
- Washington County: 2 females 80s, 1 female 90s
- Will County: 2 males 60s, 3 females 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 90s
- Williamson County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- Woodford County: 1 female 60s, 1 male 80s
Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 918,070 cases, including 15,547 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 82,328 specimens for a total 12,688,071. As of last night, 4,593 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 953 patients were in the ICU and 536 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.
The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 7.5%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity
from December 16 – December 22, 2020 is 9.0%.
Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 9.1% (9.4% yesterday)
Boone: 15.2% (15.5% yesterday)
Carroll: 6.2% (7.1 % yesterday)
DeKalb: 10.9% (11.6% yesterday)
Jo Daviess: 7.9% (7.4% yesterday)
Lee: 4% (4.3% yesterday)
Ogle: 11.8% (11.4% yesterday)
Stephenson: 8% (8% yesterday)
Whiteside: 9.4% (8.5% yesterday)
Winnebago: 9.3% (10% yesterday)
Although Illinois Region 1’s rolling positivity rate for COVID-19 has been under 10% for six days in a row, Gov. JB Pritzker has shown reluctance to roll back restrictions until after the holidays, for fear of a post-Christmas surge.
