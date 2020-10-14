Illinois Region 1 positivity rate increases to 10.1%

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — The Region 1 rolling 7-day testing positivity average was up to 10.1% Wednesday, compared to 9.6% yesterday. Gov. JB Pritzker has said three consecutive days of 6.5% or below will be necessary to ease restrictions on bars and restaurants.

Boone: 10.9% (10.2 yesterday)

Carroll: 4.6% (4.8 yesterday)

DeKalb: 8.8% (8.5 yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 10.4% (10.9 yesterday)

Lee: 10.6% (10.5 yesterday)

Ogle: 7.8% (7.9 yesterday)

Stephenson: 9.1% (8.2 yesterday)

Whiteside: 9.7% (9.2 yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.1% (10.4 yesterday)

The Governor said he was “rooting” for the residents of Region 1 to take steps to reduce community spread of COVID-19.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 2,862 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 49 additional confirmed deaths.

• Adams County: 1 female 80s, 1 male 80s

• Christian County: 1 male 60s

• Coles County: 1 male 80s

• Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 3 males 90s

• DeKalb County: 1 female 60s

• DuPage County: 2 females 80s

• Ford County: 1 female 80s

• Franklin County: 1 female 100+

• Jefferson County: 1 male 70s

• Jersey County: 1 female 90s

• Jo Daviess County: 1 female 90s

• Kane County: 1 male 80s

• Knox County: 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s

• Logan County: 2 male 80s

• Madison County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s

• Marion County: 1 male 80s

• Marshall County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 80s

• Peoria County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Randolph County: 1 male 80s

• Rock Island County: 2 males 60s

• Sangamon County: 1 male 50s, 2 males 70s

• St. Clair County: 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

• Vermilion County: 1 male 80s

• Will County: 1 female 60s, 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 2 female 90s

• Winnebago County: 1 female 40s, 1 female 80s, 1 female 90s

• Woodford County: 1 female 60s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 327,605 cases, including 9,074 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 7 – October 13 is 4.6%. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 52,669 specimens for a total of 6,463,923. As of last night, 1,974 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 390 patients were in the ICU and 153 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Beginning today, IDPH is adjusting how data for Region 6, east central Illinois, is reported to most accurately capture spread across the region. Champaign County and its data will continue to be included in Region 6, but University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign saliva testing will be broken out separately. This will allow us to better identify testing needs and trends in the region.

