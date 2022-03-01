CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike are set to give an update on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic at 1:30 p.m. today.

The update comes one day after Pritzker filed an updated revision of his Executive Order, which drops the mask mandate for indoor settings and public schools, as cases of COVID-19 infection continue to decline.

Masks are still required in healthcare and congregate settings, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities and homeless shelters.

And, since public transportation is under the auspices of the federal government, masks are still required on planes, trains, and buses.

DEVELOPING…