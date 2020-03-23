Illinois has 236 new cases of COVID-19, 3 more deaths

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials announced the state now has a total of 1,285 cases of COVID-19 infection and 12 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health says 9,868 people have been tested for coronavirus.

Monday, Dr. Ngozi Ekieke, of the IDPH, reported 236 new cases of coronavirus and 3 recent deaths.

Monroe County is the 31st county in Illinois to report a case of COVID-19

The Governor has asked that any business of personal protective equipment (PPE) – including gloves, masks, respirators, coveralls, and other medical supplies – to reach out if they are able to make a donation, to ppe.donations@illinois.gov.

Pritzker also asked that tattoo parlors, nail salons and elective surgery centers temporarily close to help halt the spread of the disease.

Pritzker has said Illinois is not receiving enough medical supplies in its fight against the coronavirus.

Pritzker told CNN’s “State of The Union” that Illinois got a recent supply but it was a fraction of what was requested from the federal government.

On March 6th, Pritzker said the state requested a shipment of PPE from the strategic national stockpile, but of the 1.2 million pieces requested, they only received 123,000 on March 12th.

“It’s the federal government’s job to make sure we have a cohesive, prepared, and robust national response,” Pritzker said. “It’s the federal government’s job to make sure that cash-strapped states paying more than they should have to for supplies.”

The comments prompted angry tweets from President Donald Trump who says governors should not be “blaming the federal government for their own shortcomings.”

Pritzker says Illinois is buying supplies on the open market and competing with other states also in need of supplies. He said it’s a bad system.

“We’re not just waiting for in-state production. My administration continues to work day and night to scour the global supply chain. Illinois is acquiring PPE to compensate for what we haven’t received in our federal requests. But we are doing so while running up against obstacles that should not exist,” Pritzker said.

The Illinois Manufacturer’s Association is teaming with biotech company iBio Pharma to produce medicine, PPE, medical devices and other products.

Companies will begin manufacturing products ranging from medicine and therapies, personal protective devices, which includes N95 masks, gloves, gowns, ventilators and sanitizer, among others, and medical equipment.

Those who wish to get involved can get more details here.

