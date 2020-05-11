Gov. Pritzker says Illinois has not peaked in COVID-19 cases yet, now expecting mid-June

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker responds to a question after announcing that three more people have died in the state from from Covid-19 virus, two Illinois residents and one woman visiting from Florida, during a news conference Thursday, March 19, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — In his daily briefing Monday, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said a senior staff member tested positive for the coronavirus, and now he and his employees are working from home.

The Governor said all aspects of the Illinois executive branch will continue to function as they have been.

According to the governor’s office, this asymptomatic staff member tested positive for COVID-19 late last week. Pritzker and his other employees have all tested negative for the virus.

About 20 staff members have been regularly reporting to work in person at the James R. Thompson Center during the pandemic.

The governor’s office said all employees have followed Illinois Department of Public Health safety protocols while at work, including “daily temperature checks, wearing face coverings, social distancing and strict hygiene procedures.”

Pritzker and his staff will return to the office “when IDPH deems appropriate.”

Pritzker said Illinois still hasn’t passed its projected peak of coronvirus cases, as there has yet to be any significant data to show a decline in hospitalized cases.

The time frame of the peak has been shifted from mid-May until mid-June, Pritzker announced.

“It doesn’t sound like good news, but it is saving lives,” he said. “Pushing out the peak is a natural consequence of flattening the curve.”

In the beginning, Pritzker said models showed the average infected person was spreading the virus to 3.6 additional people, and new models show they pass it on to 1. The Governor said that number needs to be below 1.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,266 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 54 additional deaths.

There have been a total of 79,007 cases in Illinois so far, including 3,459 deaths.

Dr. Ezike of IDPH announced the state has received a federal shipment of the drug Remdesivir, which studies have shown can be effective in treating the virus. The doctors said they received 140 cases of the medication they already shipped to 14 hospitals across the state. Each case can treat approximately five patients.

Of his ‘Restore Illinois plan,’ Pritzker said three of four regions are now on pace to hit a metric, of less than a 20% positive rate in residents tested for coronavirus. The North Central, Central, and Southern region are all on track to hit that goal by May 30th, when the current stay-at-home order expires.

All four regions are seeing an decrease in hospitalizations due to the virus. There has been a 18.6% decrease in the Northeast region. The North central region is experiencing a 35.8% decrease. The central region is reporting 44.4% decrease and the Southern region is seeing a 54.3% decrease in hospitalizations.

All four regions are also on pace to reach the emergency medical surge capacity goal. The Northeast region has 64.3% percents of ventilators available. 18.8% of ICU beds are empty and 17% of medical beds are available. In the North central region, 41.1% of total medical beds are available. There is also 40.6% availability for ICU beds and 64.9% of ventilators are available.

In the Central region, 52.4% of medical beds are empty and 44.2% of ICU beds are available. Out of all the region’s ventilators, 74.6% are not being used. As for the Southern region, 45.8% of their medical beds are empty and 28% of ICU beds are available. 80.7% of the region’s ventilator’s are not in use.

