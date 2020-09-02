LIVE: Gov. Pritzker holds Illinois coronavirus briefing for Wednesday, August 2nd

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) -- From smaller class sizes to parents not being allowed to walk their kids into kindergarten classes, the first day of school will be different for the RPS 205 students who opted for in-person learning.

We were able to take a look inside three District 205 schools and talk with their principals on all the changes heading into this school year. They say despite the extra work and planning, they can't wait to see their students again.