Ezike: Doctors now permitted to extract 6 doses from every vial of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Public Health Department director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Thursday that six doses can extracted from each of the vials of vaccine that have been delivered to hospitals under new guidance from the FDA and the CDC. Initially, it was expected that five doses could be extracted from each vial.

Gov. JB Pritzker gave an update on the rollout of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, saying all first shipments have arrived safely and securely at 77 hospitals across the state within the last 2 days.

The governor said 43,000 additional doses arrived in the state today.

In Illinois’ Region 1, Mercyhealth received 1,645 doses; Swedish American, 1,435; OSF St Anthony, 1,210; CGH Medical Center, 435; KSB, 200; Rochelle Community Hospital, 155; Midwest Medical, 85; Freeport Health Network, 65; and Morrison Community Hospital, 30.

Pritzker said the next few weeks and months will be crucial in the fight against the virus, and said residents must continue to work to protect one another until a vaccine is widely available.

A second vaccine, manufactured by Moderna, is being reviewed by an FDA advisory panel today.

“Let’s give each other the greatest gift of all this holiday season: good health and a bright future,” Pritzker said.

The IDPH today reported 8,828 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 181 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 879,428 cases, including 14,835 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 92,015 specimens for a total 12,147,3093. As of last night, 4,751 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,056 patients were in the ICU and 575 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Pritzker said the positivity rates are dropping across the state. He issued an executive order in October to return the state to Tier 3 mitigations, and said he did not lift the restrictions in anticipation of a post-Thanksgiving surge. Although that surge did not appear, Pritzker said he is keeping an eye on the metrics to make a determination about easing the restrictions, but is concerned a surge may occur after Christmas.



The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from December 10 – December 16, 2020 is 8.4%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from December 10 – December 16, 2020 is 10.0%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 10.4% (10.6% yesterday)

Boone: 12.6% (12.2% yesterday)

Carroll: 6.9% (7.9 % yesterday)

DeKalb: 10.7% (10.9% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 13.2% (12.6% yesterday)

Lee: 7.3% (7.3% yesterday)

Ogle: 13.6% (12.2% yesterday)

Stephenson: 7.1% (7.5% yesterday)

Whiteside: 8.1% (8.1% yesterday)

Winnebago: 11.2% (11.7% yesterday)

