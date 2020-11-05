Pritzker warns harsher mitigations ahead as COVID-19 cases surge in Illinois

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker again warned of harsher mitigation efforts for regions all across the state Thursday as coronavirus cases continue to climb.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 9,935 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 97 additional deaths.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 447,491 cases, including 10,030 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 86,015 specimens for a total 8,116,728. As of last night, 3,891 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 772 patients were in the ICU and 343 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from October 29 – November 4 is 9.1%.

Region 1’s 7-day rolling positivity average: 15.8% (15.7% yesterday)

Boone: 20.3% (20.3% yesterday)

Carroll: 19.9% (19.1% yesterday)

DeKalb: 11% (11.1% yesterday)

Jo Daviess: 16.1% (13.9% yesterday)

Lee: 16.7% (17% yesterday)

Ogle: 15.9% (15.8% yesterday)

Stephenson: 18% (17.5% yesterday)

Whiteside: 17.4% (17.2% yesterday)

Winnebago: 15.8% (15.9% yesterday)

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android).



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

