Illinois COVID-19 cases spike overnight, 673 new cases, 7 deaths announced Thursday

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Cases of COVID-19 in Illinois jumped overnight, the largest day-to-day spike yet recorded in the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, director of the Illinois Department of Public Health, announced 673 new cases, double the 330 announced Wednesday.

The new cases brings Illinois total to 2,538.

Dr. Ezeike also announced 7 deaths Thursday, for a total of 26 total dead. The deaths announced today include a man in his 50s, two men and two women in their 60s, a man in his 70s, and a woman in her 90s.

Franklin and Tazewell counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 2,538 cases, including 26 deaths, in 37 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Gov. Pritzker and Dr. Ezeike admonished Illinois residents who are “not taking seriously” the stay at home order and who are putting other people at risk, they claimed.

Gov. Pritzker said President Trump had approved the State’s disaster aid request, freeing up funds to be distributed to communities most impacted by the pandemic.

The Governor also announced a partnership with the United Way and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations to establish the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund to provide emergency funding to non-profit organizations across the state.

“My team and I are incredibly grateful for all of the businesses, leaders and organizations who have stepped up to meet this moment,” said Pritzker. “This is a fund to support all of Illinois: from Chicago to Carbondale, Cairo to Rockford. No one is immune to this virus — and nobody should be left to recover without help. We will get through this if we work together and stand up for one another.

Working with other local response efforts that have been created in recent days, the ICRF will focus on filling Illinois residents’ most basic needs, including:

Emergency food and basic supplies

Interim housing and shelter

Primary health care services

Utility and financial assistance

Supports for children and other vulnerable populations

Nonprofit safety and operations assistance

The United Way of Illinois and Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations are operating the new fund, separately and independently from the state. It will be guided by a steering committee made up top leaders from the philanthropic, social service, civic and business communities from across the state and chaired by former U.S. Commerce Secretary Penny Pritzker.

The ICRF is launching with nearly $23 million in initial donations.

Sen. Dick Durbin

