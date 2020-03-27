Gov. Pritzker holds daily Illinois coronavirus briefing

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials are scheduled to hold a daily coronavirus briefing at approximately 2:30 p.m. Friday, March 27th.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 488 new cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including eight deaths. Approximately 86% of fatalities are among patients 60 years of age and older.

Bureau, Henry, and Iroquois counties are now reporting cases. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 3,026 cases, including 34 deaths, in 40 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to 99 years.

Gov. JB Pritzker asked all registered medical personnel to sign up for alerts at illinoishelps.net.

The Governor also said the state had been able to procure an additional shipment of N95 surgical masks for Illinois’ healthcare workers.

“If we don’t get the equipment we need, more people will die,” Pritzker said, on the day the US Surgeon General Jerome Adams warned that Cook County is poised to become a hot spot for COVID-19 cases.

Cases in Chicago and suburban Cook County account for about three-quarters of Illinois’ 2,538 total as of Thursday afternoon. Chicago and suburban Cook County authorities have reported 18 deaths linked to the coronavirus, among 26 statewide.

Pritzker also said $80 million in federal money is expected in April for SNAP recipients.

