Pritzker: COVID-19 oubreak represents ‘profound failure of national government’

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker again criticized the federal government’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak in his daily briefing, saying, “This will go down in history as profound failure of our national government.”

Pritzker highlighted Illinois’ effort to create temporary facilities to house coronavirus patients, in order to provide assistance to existing hospitals.

“Our job all of us in Illinois is to both keep our hospitals in capacity and keep our residents safe,” he said.

Three temporary facilities include Chicago’s McCormick Place, Sherman Hospital in Elgin, and Metro South Center in Blue Island and a fourth location, at West Lake Hospital in Cook County is under construction and will be completed in April.

Pritzker said, “We care about one another and we are one Illinois, and we’re all in this together.” The governor then announced the creation of a new website, allin.illinois.gov.

“I’ve taken virtually every action available to me to protect our residents and slow the spread, and now, our strongest weapon against COVID-19 is you,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “For everyone in Illinois, we as individuals must commit to stay home, stay safe and practice social distancing to stay healthy. I’m asking you to join us and be all in for Illinois.”

All in Illinois is supported by a series of public service announcements featuring famous Illinois natives, including Jane Lynch, Deon Cole, Jason Beghe, Jackie Joyner Kersee and Matt Walsh.

The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting 715 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, along with 16 newly reported deaths from the disease.

Earlier Thursday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the passing of 50-year-old Chicago Police officer Marco DeFranco, a 21-year veteran, from coronavirus.

“It is not a death sentence, but we morn the loss of those who have lost their lives,” Ezeike said.

Dr. Ngozi Ezeike, Director of Illinois Department of Public Health, advised people to arrange virtual funeral services by web or by phone, to keep people from congregating and potentially spreading the virus.

Pritzker said the state has commuted the sentences of pregnant women and people with non-violent offenses, and are working to release more prisoners to avoid the spread withing prisons.

The governor also said the State is shipping out all medical supplies they are receiving to several location, including Rockford.

